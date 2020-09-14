NREI's Common Area: CREW's Study on Gender and Diversity

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer has a timely conversation with Wendy Mann, CEO of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network about the organization's most recent benchmark study on gender and diversity in the industry.

In this episode, you will learn:

About CREW Network and how they’re educating the industry to become a more equal industry

About both the encouraging and concerning findings from the 2020 CREW Benchmark study

What issues are affecting black, indigenous and people of color in the industry.

What can and should be done to recognize wage gaps between men and women

Whether millennials will face the same blockades as their predecessors

And more!

Tune in now for this timely conversation –– it’s time to take action for gender parity and greater diversity in commercial real estate.