Real Estate Services>Brokerage

NREI's Common Area: CREW's Study on Gender and Diversity

CREW Network CEO Wendy Mann discusses the findings of the group's latest benchmark study on gender and diversity in commercial real estate.

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer has a timely conversation with Wendy Mann, CEO of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network about the organization's most recent benchmark study on gender and diversity in the industry.

 In this episode, you will learn:

  • About CREW Network and how they’re educating the industry to become a more equal industry 
  • About both the encouraging and concerning findings from the 2020 CREW Benchmark study
  • What issues are affecting black, indigenous and people of color in the industry.
  • What can and should be done to recognize wage gaps between men and women 
  • Whether millennials will face the same blockades as their predecessors
  • And more!

Tune in now for this timely conversation –– it’s time to take action for gender parity and greater diversity in commercial real estate.

 

TAGS: News Finance & Investment
