CMBS 30+ Days Delinquency Reaches Another Low in August

The U.S. 30+ days CMBS delinquency rate fell again in August, from its new cycle low in July.

The all-property 30+ days delinquency rate reached another post-crisis low of 2.54 percent, according to Trepp LLC, representing an 8 basis points decrease from the month prior. The rate was also down 110 basis points compared to August of 2018.

Similarly, Fitch Ratings reports that the all-property delinquency rate declined to 1.73 percent during the month, a 10-basis-points decrease from July.

Trepp data shows that the decline came primarily from improvements in the hotel and retail sectors. Delinquencies on retail-backed CMBS loans went down by 28 basis points to 4.07 percent. Delinquencies on hotel-backed loans went down by 26 basis points to 1.54 percent. Delinquencies on both multifamily- and office-backed loans went up noticeably, on the other hand: by 35 basis points and 12 basis points respectively. Industrial delinquencies spiked by 5 basis points, according to Trepp.

However, according to Fitch data, delinquency declines were apparent across all property types, with retail and mixed-use experiencing the biggest drops, at 22 basis points and 12 basis points respectively. Industrial and multifamily properties both showed a delinquency decline of 2 basis points, to a low of 0.75 percent and 0.51 percent respectively.