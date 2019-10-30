CMBS Delinquency Rate Still Trending Down in September

As industry researchers expected, the 30+ days CMBS delinquency rate continued trending down in September. The all-property delinquency rate declined by 3 basis points during the month to 2.51 percent, according to Trepp LLC. The figure was 90 basis points below the rate recorded in September 2018. According to Fitch Ratings, the CMBS delinquency rate fell 4 basis points in September, to 1.69 percent.

The declines in the all-property delinquency rate were driven largely by improvements in the lodging and office sectors, Trepp data shows. Office-backed CMBS loans showed the greatest decline in delinquency during the month, by 22 basis points to 2.61 percent. Delinquencies in the lodging sector went down by 7 basis points to 1.47 percent.

Industrial, multifamily and retail sectors, on the other hand, all experienced upticks in delinquencies in Trepp’s tally. Delinquencies for loans backed by industrial properties rose by 25 basis points to 2.0 percent. Delinquencies for loans backed by multifamily properties rose by 4 basis points, to 2.43 percent. Delinquencies for loans backed by retail went up by 8 basis points, to 4.15 percent, according to Trepp.

Fitch data, on the other hand, showed decreases for CMBS delinquencies in most sectors, except hotel and multifamily. Loans backed by industrial properties registered the biggest drop in delinquencies, according to Fitch, by 11 basis points to 0.64 percent. Delinquencies in the office sector went down by 10 basis points, to 2.23 percent. Retail delinquencies went down by 9 basis points, to 4.05 percent.

Meanwhile, the delinquency rate for loans backed by hotel properties rose by 5 basis points in September, to 1.38 percent. And the delinquency rate for loans backed by multifamily properties went up by 2 basis points, to 0.53 percent (still the lowest delinquency rate of any sector.)