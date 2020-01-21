Skip navigation
Menu
NREI WIRE
detroit-Michigan Central Station-Getty Images-939848430.jpg Getty Images
Real Estate Services>Development

Detroit’s Revival Is Anchored in Its Train Station

Michigan Central Station is playing a roll in the city's renaissance.

Ford Motor is transforming the long-vacant Michigan Central Station, part of the city’s overall resurgence.

View Original Article

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related