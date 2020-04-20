NREI's Common Area, Episode 33

In this episode of NREI's Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is recording safely from his home and has a guest on the line: Charles Krawitz, vice president and head of commercial lending at Alliant Credit Union. The two discussed how the lockdown is affecting commercial borrowers.

In this episode, you will learn:

What (if any) deals are happening right now in terms of financing and investing in commercial real estate assets

Where additional programs from the Fed or Congress could help

What to consider before purchasing a distressed loan or property

And more!

Tune in now to get a lender’s perspective on this pandemic in the commercial real estate space.