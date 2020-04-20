NREI's Common Area, Episode 33

In this episode of NREI's Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is recording safely from his home and has a guest on the line: Charles Krawitz, vice president and head of commercial lending at Alliant Credit Union. The two discussed how the lockdown is affecting commercial borrowers.
In this episode, you will learn:
- What (if any) deals are happening right now in terms of financing and investing in commercial real estate assets
- Where additional programs from the Fed or Congress could help
- What to consider before purchasing a distressed loan or property
- And more!
Tune in now to get a lender’s perspective on this pandemic in the commercial real estate space.
0 comments
Hide comments