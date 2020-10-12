Skip navigation
coronavirus cityscape
Finance & Investment>Distressed

NREI's Common Area: Navigating Through a Tumultuous Year

David Bodamer talks to Brian Ward, CEO of Trimont Real Estate Advisors, about how COVID-19 has disrupted the industry in 2020.

They also discuss what opportunities have opened up for leaders, despite the pandemic’s unfortunate impact on several key sectors.  

In this episode, you will learn:

  • What issues have unfolded across CRE property types, from January until now
  • How retail and hospitality have been rocked by COVID-19
  • How COVID-19 factors into the acceleration of technology 
  • What the data is showing for multifamily market
  • What trends investors should watch for
  • And more!

Tune in now

 

TAGS: Investment News Coronavirus - COVID-19
