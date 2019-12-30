2019 Year-in-Review: CRE’s 10 Most Important Stories

As 2019 winds to close we take a look back at some of our most important and popular features.

A year that many thought might bring the end of the current commercial real estate cycle instead ended with industry fundamentals holding firm and with interest rates now on a downward trend, there is good reason for optimism in 2020 as well.

That said, there will be some caution as macro events play out in the year ahead. Brexit, the continued trade wars and the 2020 U.S. presidential election will all provide checks things becoming too exuberant. But commercial real estate is poised to be an attractive proposition for investors looking for yield.

In the following gallery we highlight the top stories and topics that dominated our coverage in the past 12 months and that promise to continue to shape the sector in 2020.