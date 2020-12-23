2020 Year-in-Review: NREI's Top 10 Podcasts

The first full year of our podcast could not have come at a more pivotal time for the sector. With COVID-19 reshaping the built landscape, renewed conversations on diversity and inclusion and the beginning of a new distressed real estate cycle, there was no shortage of issues to explore within the commercial real estate industry.

What started as an experiment in 2019 with us largely providing a recap of our regular coverage and research reports transformed in 2020 into a platform where we brought on leading voices from around the industry to discuss how they were navigating the changing landscape, what it's been like to try and keep operations going with so many folks in the industry working remotely and how company cultures are evolving. In 2020, we brought more than 20 guests on to our bi-weekly show. Every one of those was a thought-provoking conversation. But for the sake of brevity, we picked 10 of the best for the following gallery.

To catch up on all our episodes, you can go here or here in addition to checking out the ones we have featured in this gallery.