Finance & Investment

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Opening an NYC Office

The Miami-based real estate investment firm has signed a lease in the Meatpacking District.

(Bloomberg)—Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group is setting up an office in New York City.

The real estate investment firm, which is headquartered in Miami, has signed a lease for the eighth floor, comprising 14,258 square feet (1,325 square meters), of 40 Tenth Ave. The building in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District is being developed by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate.

“We are delighted to welcome Starwood Capital to 40 Tenth,” Aurora’s chief executive, Bobby Cayre, said in a statement. A representative for Starwood, which has U.S. offices in Arlington, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Greenwich, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., declined to comment.

The building, which was designed by Jeanne Gang’s Studio Gang, is slated for completion this spring.

Starwood, formed in 1991, has more than $60 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

TAGS: Office
