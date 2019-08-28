Skip navigation
Menu
Finance & Investment

Five CRE Economists Offer Investment Advice for 2019

data-ts-512115792.jpg
Start Slideshow
We asked five real estate economists and researchers to offer their advice for today’s commercial real estate investor.

Amid trade tensions, worries about a potential recession and an unusually long expansion cycle, economist and researchers focusing on the commercial real estate sector still feel optimistic about the industry’s outlook, particularly when it comes to multifamily properties.  

We asked five economists and researchers about what advice they would offer today’s commercial real estate investors. Click through the slideshow to see what they said.

These quotes have been edited for style and clarity.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related