Finance & Investment

NREI's Common Area, Episode 14

Tune in for the latest roundup of CRE news.

In this episode of Common Area podcast, we look at some recent developments affecting the affordable housing sector and uncover the results from a study focused on the buying power of single women, “Rise of the SHEconomy.” Other highlights include student housing investment opportunities near major universities.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How successful college football programs can improve the prospect for student housing investment
  • Insights from Morgan Stanley's “Rise of the “SHEconomy” study
  • What the HUD reform can mean for affordable seniors housing
  • Whether multifamily investors can benefit from finding a niche buying affordable housing or looking at secondary and tertiary markets

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories:

