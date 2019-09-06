NREI's Common Area, Episode 14

In this episode of Common Area podcast, we look at some recent developments affecting the affordable housing sector and uncover the results from a study focused on the buying power of single women, “Rise of the SHEconomy.” Other highlights include student housing investment opportunities near major universities.
In this episode, you will learn:
- How successful college football programs can improve the prospect for student housing investment
- Insights from Morgan Stanley's “Rise of the “SHEconomy” study
- What the HUD reform can mean for affordable seniors housing
- Whether multifamily investors can benefit from finding a niche buying affordable housing or looking at secondary and tertiary markets
Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!
Read the full stories:
- Elite Football Programs Translate to Lower Cap Rates on Student Housing Acquisitions
- For Many Retailers, Single Women Will Become the Make or Break Demographic, Morgan Stanley Study Finds
- HUD Reforms Would Allow Affordable Seniors Housing Projects to Access New Capital Sources
- In Search of Yield, More Multifamily Investors Explore Affordable Housing, Smaller Markets
