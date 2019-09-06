NREI's Common Area, Episode 14

In this episode of Common Area podcast, we look at some recent developments affecting the affordable housing sector and uncover the results from a study focused on the buying power of single women, “Rise of the SHEconomy.” Other highlights include student housing investment opportunities near major universities.

In this episode, you will learn:

How successful college football programs can improve the prospect for student housing investment

Insights from Morgan Stanley's “Rise of the “SHEconomy” study

What the HUD reform can mean for affordable seniors housing

Whether multifamily investors can benefit from finding a niche buying affordable housing or looking at secondary and tertiary markets

