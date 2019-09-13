NREI's Common Area, Episode 15

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson discuss highlights from the top stories of this past week. Find out the key takeaways from the NIC Fall 2019 Conference, the latest buzz on WeWork’s IPO, an update on 2019 YTD investment sales figures, and how rising construction costs are disrupting multifamily financing.

In this episode, you will learn:

That there is a substantial private-pay seniors housing and care market currently not being served

Whether WeWork is the global leader in the co-working and flexible office space that they claim to be

About staying cautious while keeping an eye on the slowdown in the commercial real estate sector

Why lenders are hesitant to keep pace with the rising costs of construction

