NREI's Common Area, Episode 16

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson discuss updates from the stories that we’ve been following for the last few weeks. Get the latest news about the Fed cutting interest rates, WeWork postponing their IPO, and online stores moving to brick-and-mortar spaces.
In this episode, you will learn:
- How the Fed’s interest rate cuts could affect CRE investors
- Why WeWork is still not ready to go public
- What is driving popular online retailers to open physical stores
- And more!
Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!
Read the full stories:
- Federal Reserve to Return to Stimulus Pump
- Subscription-Based Retailers Getting in on Physical Store Action
- WeWork Mulls Governance Changes to Save IPO
- PREA Survey Continues to Show Expectations of Moderating Growth, but Sentiment Ticked Up from the Second Quarter
- Are California CRE Investors Going to the Midwest in Search of Higher Yields?
- Multifamily Investors, Spooked by Tougher Laws, Are Pushing Cap Rates Higher in Markets with Rent Control
- Does the Spike in Net Lease Office Acquisitions Signal Waning Confidence in Economy?
