Finance & Investment

NREI's Common Area, Episode 16

Get the latest news about the Fed cutting interest rates, WeWork postponing their IPO, and online stores moving to brick-and-mortar spaces.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson discuss updates from the stories that we’ve been following for the last few weeks. Get the latest news about the Fed cutting interest rates, WeWork postponing their IPO, and online stores moving to brick-and-mortar spaces.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How the Fed’s interest rate cuts could affect CRE investors
  • Why WeWork is still not ready to go public
  • What is driving popular online retailers to open physical stores
  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories:

TAGS: News Retail Office
