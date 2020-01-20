Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area, Episode 26

David Bodamer shares results from NREI’s new survey, which gauges how the CRE industry views President Donald Trump on the heels of impeachment.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer shares results from NREI’s recent survey, which gauges how the CRE industry views President Donald Trump on the heels of impeachment. And to keep this all in context—the respondents commented on events that took place at the end of 2019, not the president’s most recent actions.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How President Trump rates according to the CRE industry
  • How respondents view the impeachment proceedings and whether they believe Trump should be removed from office
  • What percentage of respondents approved and disapproved of Trump’s overall legislative agenda
  • And more!

 

