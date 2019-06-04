Menu
Starwood Commits $500 Million to Commercial Energy Projects

The firm will help CleanFund, a California lender that finances environmental upgrades on commercial properties.

(Bloomberg)—Starwood Capital Group LLC committed about $500 million to help a California lender finance environmentally friendly upgrades on commercial properties.

CleanFund, based in Sausalito, California, provides financing using a model called PACE -- or property assessed clean energy -- to help building owners upgrade insulation, install high-efficiency lighting and take other conservation measures.

CleanFund announced the backing from Starwood Sustainable Credit in a statement Tuesday. The company also said it hired a new chief executive officer, Lain Gutierrez, and received an investment from Vulcan Capital. Gutierrez previously worked as a senior rating analyst at DBRS Inc. CleanFund did not disclose terms of the Vulcan investment.

