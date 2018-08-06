Menu
Finance & Investment

These Institutional Investors Have $1 Billion and More in CRE Allocations. Who Are They?

money
Who are these investors with outsized appetite for real estate? London-based research firm Preqin breaks down their profiles.

The roster of global institutional investors that allocate $1 billion or more to commercial real estate continues to grow, according to London-based research firm Preqin, reaching 499 organizations in 2018, a 13 percent increase from last year. The firm’s researchers note that these investors are more likely to buy properties directly, a strategy that “requires significant human and capital resources and is therefore more often implemented by investors with sizeable AUM and substantial knowledge of the asset class.” Who are these investors with outsized appetite for real estate? Take a look at our slideshow.

