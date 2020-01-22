Trump Inaugural Committee, Hotel Sued by DC for Misusing Funds

(Bloomberg)—President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and operating companies for his Washington hotel were sued by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine for misusing non-profit funds to enrich the president’s family, according to a press statement issued by Racine on Wednesday morning.

The committee and the Trump family conspired to “grossly overpay” for space at the hotel, Racine alleged. “Although the Inaugural Committee was aware that it was paying far above market rates, it never considered less expensive alternatives, and even paid for space on days when it did not hold events,” according to a statement from Racine’s office announcing the suit.

Racine, a Democrat, has previously sued the president for violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses. That case is pending before a federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia.

