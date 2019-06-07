Menu
Finance & Investment

The Weekender Podcast: Episode 2

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our Weekender podcast.

Check out episode two of the NREI Weekender Podcast. David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of this past week.

They cover topics ranging from the two property types that are now in demand by HNW investors, to the dwindling optimism in the self-storage sector.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Which two property types HNW investors now prefer most   

  • What is fueling investors’ appetites for power centers, in spite of troubles in the larger retail sector

  • The status of bank risk exposure: Is it uniform across the board?

  • The scoop on apartment building owners’ struggle with tougher energy-use requirements

  • Why developers of self-storage properties are slowing down

  • And more!

