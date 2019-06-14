Menu
Finance & Investment

The Weekender Podcast: Episode 3

A quick recap of the highlights from NREI's coverage from the past week.

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of this past week. With a common theme this week: “sharing spaces,” David and co-host, Aric Johnson, talk about roommates, businesses, employees, and the levels to which they are all trying to combat the rising costs in rent.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • What part of the world saw the largest rise in office rental costs at 24.7 percent!

  • Why co-living, which is essentially student housing for adults, is now one of the hottest trends in apartment investing

  • How mall landlords are benefitting from retail space sharing and which businesses are opting for this arrangement

  • How competition in the co-working sector is creating opportunities for companies to choose the perfect space with new amenities such as gyms, coffee shops, and even  whiskey lounges

  • What’s happening with Non-Traded REITs: an increased focus on improving transparency and reporting while reducing heavy fee structures

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s hot stories!

Download the episode here.

Read the Full Stories:

 

New Best Practices Spur Fundraising for Non-Traded REITs

