The Weekender Podcast: Episode 3

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of this past week. With a common theme this week: “sharing spaces,” David and co-host, Aric Johnson, talk about roommates, businesses, employees, and the levels to which they are all trying to combat the rising costs in rent.

In this episode, you will learn:

What part of the world saw the largest rise in office rental costs at 24.7 percent!

Why co-living, which is essentially student housing for adults, is now one of the hottest trends in apartment investing

How mall landlords are benefitting from retail space sharing and which businesses are opting for this arrangement

How competition in the co-working sector is creating opportunities for companies to choose the perfect space with new amenities such as gyms, coffee shops, and even whiskey lounges

What’s happening with Non-Traded REITs: an increased focus on improving transparency and reporting while reducing heavy fee structures

