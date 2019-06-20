The Weekender Podcast, Episode 4

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, by Informa, NREI.com, David Bodamer is joined by special guest, Nicole LaRusso, CBRE’s director of research and analysis, to talk about Manhattan retail.

In this episode, you will learn:

About the significant shifts that have affected retail, from rent prices to consumer habits

How storefront healthcare is fast becoming an emerging market and taking up space in retail

Why property owners are struggling to keep up with rent changes and their lending agreements

Details on Hudson Yards’ new retail space (embrace the full New York experience!)

Findings from the Food and Beverage Report, including how much more New Yorkers spend on food and beverages compared to the rest of the country

And so much more...

Tune in now to hear about the changing environment in Manhattan retail!

