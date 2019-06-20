The Weekender Podcast, Episode 5

Check out episdoe five of the NREI Weekender Podcast. In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, by Informa, NREI.com, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson introduce the NREI Research Series and take a close look at the multifamily sector.
In this episode, you will learn:
-
That multifamily is the strongest real estate sector and is a very stable investment
-
What’s happening with multifamily cap rates
-
Whether investors are looking to buy, hold, or sell
-
Is the development of new properties slowing? Why the answer is “maybe”
-
Whether rent rates are on the rise
-
And so much more...
Tune in now to hear the latest findings on multifamily properties in this first episode of the NREI Research Series.
