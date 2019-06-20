The Weekender Podcast, Episode 5

Check out episdoe five of the NREI Weekender Podcast. In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, by Informa, NREI.com, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson introduce the NREI Research Series and take a close look at the multifamily sector.

In this episode, you will learn:

That multifamily is the strongest real estate sector and is a very stable investment

What’s happening with multifamily cap rates

Whether investors are looking to buy, hold, or sell

Is the development of new properties slowing? Why the answer is “maybe”

Whether rent rates are on the rise

And so much more...

Tune in now to hear the latest findings on multifamily properties in this first episode of the NREI Research Series.