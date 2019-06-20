Menu
multifamily upscale pool-GettyImages-182242790.jpg Getty Images
Finance & Investment

The Weekender Podcast, Episode 5

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our Weekender podcast.

 

Check out episdoe five of the NREI Weekender Podcast. In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, by Informa, NREI.com, David Bodamer and co-host Aric Johnson introduce the NREI Research Series and take a close look at the multifamily sector.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • That multifamily is the strongest real estate sector and is a very stable investment

  • What’s happening with multifamily cap rates

  • Whether investors are looking to buy, hold, or sell

  • Is the development of new properties slowing? Why the answer is “maybe”

  • Whether rent rates are on the rise

  • And so much more...

Tune in now to hear the latest findings on multifamily properties in this first episode of the NREI Research Series.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related