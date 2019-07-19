The Weekender Podcast, Episode 7

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, NREIOnline.com, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Matt Halloran talk about food halls, the use of emerging technology to boost the retail market, recent data around cap rates for multifamily dwellings and high-profile hotels and big portfolios.
In this episode, you will learn:
How food halls are driving mall traffic
New ways technology can give retail a boost
If cap rates favorable for multifamily investors
Luxury hotels — are they still hot items to add to your portfolio?
And more!
