Finance & Investment

The Weekender Podcast, Episode 7

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our Weekender podcast.

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, NREIOnline.com, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Matt Halloran talk about food halls, the use of emerging technology to boost the retail market, recent data around cap rates for multifamily dwellings and high-profile hotels and big portfolios.  

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How food halls are driving mall traffic

  • New ways technology can give retail a boost

  • If cap rates favorable for multifamily investors

  • Luxury hotels — are they still hot items to add to your portfolio?

  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the Full Stories:

