The Weekender Podcast, Episode 8

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our Weekender podcast.

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson talk about the valuation of WeWork, the pros and cons of Prologis’s Clear Lease structure, apparel stores lending clothes to gain business, and more competitive terms on “green” and “affordable” loans.  

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Where WeWork’s losses are derived from

  • What the Clear Lease is and what it represents

  • About the try-it-before-you-buy-it sales philosophy

  • What it takes to participate in the green lending program

  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

You can also find the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Google Play and other podcatchers. 

Read the Full Stories:

