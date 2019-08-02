The Weekender Podcast, Episode 9

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson talk about the trends happening in the multifamily sector, how investors and lenders view retail-backed CMBS loans, and whether the self-storage sector remains "hot."

In this episode, you will learn:

How construction labor shortage are affecting rent prices at class-A apartment projects

Why we can expect to see more new garden-style apartment complexes in the ‘burbs

Why lenders and investors are wary of retail-backed CMBS loans

What types of self-storage properties are most appealing to investors

And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories:

Construction Labour Shortages are Forcing Rent Growth at Class-A Apartment Buildings

Garden-Style Apartment Projects allow Developers to Expand in the Suburbs

CMBS Issuance Focuses on “Bulletproof” Retail Loans

Investors Continue to Pay Top Dollar for Self-Storage Assets