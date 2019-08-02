Skip navigation
The Weekender Podcast, Episode 9

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our Weekender podcast.

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson talk about the trends happening in the multifamily sector, how investors and lenders view retail-backed CMBS loans, and whether the self-storage sector remains "hot."

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How construction labor shortage are affecting rent prices at class-A apartment projects

  • Why we can expect to see more new garden-style apartment complexes in the ‘burbs

  • Why lenders and investors are wary of retail-backed CMBS loans 

  • What types of self-storage properties are most appealing to investors

  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

 

Read the full stories:

Construction Labour Shortages are Forcing Rent Growth at Class-A Apartment Buildings

Garden-Style Apartment Projects allow Developers to Expand in the Suburbs

CMBS Issuance Focuses on “Bulletproof” Retail Loans

Investors Continue to Pay Top Dollar for Self-Storage Assets 

News Multifamily Retail Self Storage
