The Weekender Podcast, Episode 9

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson talk about the trends happening in the multifamily sector, how investors and lenders view retail-backed CMBS loans, and whether the self-storage sector remains "hot."
In this episode, you will learn:
-
How construction labor shortage are affecting rent prices at class-A apartment projects
-
Why we can expect to see more new garden-style apartment complexes in the ‘burbs
-
Why lenders and investors are wary of retail-backed CMBS loans
-
What types of self-storage properties are most appealing to investors
-
And more!
Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!
Read the full stories:
Construction Labour Shortages are Forcing Rent Growth at Class-A Apartment Buildings
Garden-Style Apartment Projects allow Developers to Expand in the Suburbs
CMBS Issuance Focuses on “Bulletproof” Retail Loans
Investors Continue to Pay Top Dollar for Self-Storage Assets