Welcome to The Weekender Podcast

NREI is getting into the podcasting game.

The Weekender podcast is an adaptaion of our popular Weekender newsletter. It's a conversation about some of the week's highlights from our daily coverage at NREI. It's designed to be a quick way to catch up in a discussion of highlights and takeaways from our week's coverage. Down the line we'll also include special guests and interviews. We hope you enjoy. And if you've got any feedback or ideas for future pods, drop us a line or leave a comment below.

Check out the first episode here.