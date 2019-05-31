Menu
NREI Weekender Album Cover.png
Finance & Investment

Welcome to The Weekender Podcast

Looking for a quick recap of the week's news? Check out our new Weekender podcast.

NREI is getting into the podcasting game. 

The Weekender podcast is an adaptaion of our popular Weekender newsletter. It's a conversation about some of the week's highlights from our daily coverage at NREI. It's designed to be a quick way to catch up in a discussion of highlights and takeaways from our week's coverage. Down the line we'll also include special guests and interviews. We hope you enjoy. And if you've got any feedback or ideas for future pods, drop us a line or leave a comment below. 

Check out the first episode here.

 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lampert's Backpedaling at Sears Renews Uproar Over Severance Pay
May 31, 2019
Why Institutional Investors May Favor Office REITs in a Late-Cycle Environment
May 31, 2019
assisted-living-595-TS.jpg
Capital Senior Is Said to Have Rebuffed TPG’s Approaches
May 31, 2019
old navy ext-GettyImages-682347734-1540.jpg
Weakness at Gap's `Golden Brand' Puts Spin Off in Question
May 31, 2019