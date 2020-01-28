Atari-Themed Hotel Pegged for Austin, Other Cities

Atari wants to build game-themed hotels across the country, and Austin is in its crosshairs. A location and opening date hasn't been announced. The idea comes from Napoleon Smith III, a Phoenix entrepreneur who is behind some major old-school brand reboots including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a new “Captain Kangaroo” project in the works with actor Mark Wahlberg. “I started wondering, ‘Where’s Atari?’” Smith said. “I like rebooting stuff from the ‘80s from when I was a kid, and I thought it would be so cool to do real estate. Experiential is really popular right now."

