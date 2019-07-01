New Rochelle OKs Biggest Westchester County Hotel in 20 Years

(Bloomberg)—New Rochelle, a New York suburb that’s trying to breathe new life into its downtown, will soon be home to a 24-story hotel that will be larger than any other built in Westchester County in two decades, according to the developer.

New Rochelle’s planning officials last week approved developer Ward Capital Management LLC’s 225-room project in downtown New Rochelle that will have a glass tower connected to a 114-year-old brick building, which will serve as the hotel lobby. The property will be operated as a TRYP by Wyndham, a brand that the hotel company says “channels the energy of the city to help you explore like a local.”

The project is part of a broader effort to make the city more appealing to young people who might otherwise choose to live in hipper locations like Brooklyn’s Williamsburg. The city retained RXR Realty as lead developer for its master plan, which rezoned 279 acres (113 hectares) downtown and allowed for 12 million square feet (1.1 million square meters) of new construction, including 6,300 residential units, about 2.4 million square feet of offices and 1 million square feet of retail.

The developer says the luxury hotel will offer guests an “urban resort” experience that includes a restaurant and bar, spa, rooftop pool and grill, conference space and valet parking for 433 cars.

