NREI's Common Area, Episode 18

Hear highlights from new NREI exclusive research that examines the evolving hospitality sector. In addition, check out the breakdown of the record-setting surge in investments in real estate tech companies.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer shares highlights from new NREI exclusive research that examines the evolving hospitality sector. As well, he discusses the record-setting surge in investments in real estate tech companies and what is on the horizon for Austin’s CRE market.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How the rise home-sharing apps, like  Airbnb, is affecting the hospitality market
  • What landlords, developers, and property managers need to focus on when selecting smart home products to attract tenants
  • How the economic boom in Austin is attributing to its growth in the commercial real estate sector
  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories:

TAGS: Investment News
