NREI's Common Area: Moving Past Hospitality's Very Bad Year

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by David Duncan, the president and CEO of First Hospitality, a hotel management, acquisition, development, and consulting company.
Together, they discuss how the hospitality industry is navigating the global pandemic and national civil unrest.
In this episode, you will learn:
- Where David Duncan sees the hospitality sector heading in the next six to 12 months.
- How the sector has weathered the storm of dropoffs in business, convention and leisure travel and which types of hotels have fared the best amid the COVID-19 crisis.
- What lessons can be learned from previous down cycles in the hotel sector about when investors may want to strike on acquisitions.
- The importance of the diversity and inclusion at First Hospitality and in the lodging sector more broadly
- And more!
Tune in now to learn how First Hospitality is setting the pace in hospitality during 2020!
