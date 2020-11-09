NREI's Common Area: Moving Past Hospitality's Very Bad Year

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by David Duncan, the president and CEO of First Hospitality, a hotel management, acquisition, development, and consulting company.

Together, they discuss how the hospitality industry is navigating the global pandemic and national civil unrest.

In this episode, you will learn:

Where David Duncan sees the hospitality sector heading in the next six to 12 months.

How the sector has weathered the storm of dropoffs in business, convention and leisure travel and which types of hotels have fared the best amid the COVID-19 crisis.

What lessons can be learned from previous down cycles in the hotel sector about when investors may want to strike on acquisitions.

The importance of the diversity and inclusion at First Hospitality and in the lodging sector more broadly

And more!

Tune in now to learn how First Hospitality is setting the pace in hospitality during 2020!