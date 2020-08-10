Skip navigation
Menu
NREI WIRE
blackstone sign Isabelle OHara/Shutterstock
Industrial

Blackstone buys South Florida warehouse portfolio for $94M

The deal shows there remains strong demand for industrial properties in South Florida.

The industrial properties gained in value.

View Original Article

TAGS: Investment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related