NREI WIRE brought to you by Isabelle OHara/Shutterstock Industrial Blackstone buys South Florida warehouse portfolio for $94M The deal shows there remains strong demand for industrial properties in South Florida. American City Business Journals | Aug 10, 2020 The industrial properties gained in value. View Original Article TAGS: Investment 0 comments Hide comments Comment * Switch to plain text editorMore information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Save Leave this field blank Related Sponsored Load More Next Article Previous Article