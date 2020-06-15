NREI's Common Area: Episode 37

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Chris Caton, the senior vice president of global strategy and analytics at Prologis.

They discuss how the world's logistical supply chain of the essential industries has outperformed during this lockdown period and where logistics real estate is heading for the foreseeable future.

In this episode, you will learn:

Key takeaways that Prologis has seen from being exposed to the effects of the pandemic since the early stages

How the role of e-commerce is changing the industry

Whether the locations of logistics real estate development will change now that more people are working from home

And more!

Tune in now to learn about logistics real estate and how it’s keeping the supply chain moving.