Skip navigation
Menu
Podcasts
Podcasts
Industrial

NREI's Common Area: Episode 37

David Bodamer is joined by Chris Caton, the senior vice president of global strategy and analytics at Prologis, to discuss the state of logistics real estate.

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Chris Caton, the senior vice president of global strategy and analytics at Prologis.

They discuss how the world's logistical supply chain of the essential industries has outperformed during this lockdown period and where logistics real estate is heading for the foreseeable future.

In this episode, you will learn: 

  • Key takeaways that Prologis has seen from being exposed to the effects of the pandemic since the early stages 
  • How the role of e-commerce is changing the industry
  • Whether the locations of logistics real estate development will change now that more people are working from home
  • And more!

Tune in now to learn about logistics real estate and how it’s keeping the supply chain moving.

 

 
TAGS: News Coronavirus - COVID 19
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related