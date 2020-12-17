17 Books About CRE to Put on Your Reading List

From Stephen A. Schwarzman’s What It Takes to Vicky Ward’s The Liar's Ball, here are 17 of the more prominent books about commercial real estate.

If you are looking to beef up your knowledge of commercial real estate over the holiday break or for a gift for someone who’s interested in learning more about the industry, there is no shortage of books on the topic. And there’s more variety among them than you might think—some are pure advice books, others are biographies and autobiographies of the industry’s luminaries and some read like straight-out real life thrillers.

In looking through the avaiable offerings, we've focused on memoirs, biographies, industry history and tales of corporate success and malfeasance and avoided the wider world of pure real estate investment advice books. Here, in no particular order, are 17 of the most prominent books about the science and art of commercial real estate and what it takes to succeed in this business.