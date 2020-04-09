CRE's Potential Winners and Losers in a Virus-Hit World

Some property sectors and investor segments may be well-positioned even in a pandemic. Others may be looking at an abyss.

It may not be fair, but even pandemics tend to benefit some people and segments of society while devastating others. The Black Death, for example, led to higher wages for suddenly scarce laborers and a vast expansion of Western Europe’s middle class. COVID-19 will also likely leave both the world, and the commercial real estate industry, looking different than they did before.

Here’s how the current pandemic could play out for various segments of the U.S. real estate industry.