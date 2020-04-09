Skip navigation
Menu
Coronavirus - COVID 19
Finance & Investment>Investment

CRE's Potential Winners and Losers in a Virus-Hit World

winners and losers.jpg
Start Slideshow
Some property sectors and investor segments may be well-positioned even in a pandemic. Others may be looking at an abyss.

It may not be fair, but even pandemics tend to benefit some people and segments of society while devastating others. The Black Death, for example, led to higher wages for suddenly scarce laborers and a vast expansion of Western Europe’s middle class. COVID-19 will also likely leave both the world, and the commercial real estate industry, looking different than they did before.

Here’s how the current pandemic could play out for various segments of the U.S. real estate industry.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Multifamily Alternative Properties Retail Hotel Seniors Housing
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related