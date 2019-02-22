Eight Common Mistakes HNW Investors Make When Buying Commercial Properties

From trying to close deals on their own to focusing too much on returns, HNW investors should try to steer clear from these costly missteps.

Money mistakes are a fact of life. In a survey by consumer comparison website Finder.com, 78 percent of Americans confessed to making at least one financial gaffe.

Such mistakes typically carry greater consequences for high-net-worth (HNW) investors, though. One slip-up in a commercial real estate deal could easily cost millions of dollars.

To help HNW investors avoid expensive blunders, we’ve compiled a list of eight common mistakes they make in commercial real estate, along with strategies for sidestepping those errors.