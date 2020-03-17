IRS Establishes Specialized Coronavirus Info Site

The Internal Revenue Service recently created a website to act as a consolidated hub of information regarding the coronavirus’ effect on taxpayers.

With April 15 rapidly approaching, tax uncertainty is yet another worry to pile on the mountain of concerns with which most Americans are currently dealing.

The new webpage, which went live March 12, includes links to various online resources for taxpayers, such as information about the Free File program, refunds, payment plans and assistance for those who are low-income, elderly or disabled. It also features links to all of the IRS’ social media accounts for taxpayers to follow and receive up to the minute news on any changes.

Unfortunately, the site currently contains only one actual guidance item— a notice providing relief for high-deductible health plans—though it’s a safe bet there will be more to come, particularly given Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's announcement Tuesday that the federal income tax filing deadline would be extended 90 days to July 15.

The IRS has also suspended all nonessential travel for 30 days, according to a March 9 statement from National Treasury Employees Union President Tony Reardon.

