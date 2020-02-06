Nine Takeaways from Ariel Property Advisors’ Coffee & Cap Rates Event

Multifamily sales are down and demand for industrial is up in New York City, according to a 2019 year-end sales report highlighted by commercial real estate services firm Ariel Property Advisors.

Around 150 professionals in the commercial real estate industry attended Ariel Property Advisor’s semi-annual Coffee & Cap Rates meeting at the Club 101 in New York City on Thursday. Shimon Shkury, president of Ariel Property Advisors, led the meeting with a market insights presentation based on Ariel’s latest research and analysis of key industry trends and analyses. Here are the main takeaways from the event: