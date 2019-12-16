Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area, Episode 24

In this episode of Common Area podcast, David Bodamer talks about his trip to Toronto, Canada, where he attended the Global Property Market conference and the annual Toronto Real Estate Forum. David discusses what he learned about Canadian commercial real estate trends and how the status of the U.S. economy and commercial real estate market is influencing investor decisions in Canada.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Insight into whether we’ve entered a new kind of cycle (and why the baseball analogy no longer works)
  • Whether Canadians are more aware of events in the U.S. than Americans are of events in Canada
  • How AI might make real estate transactions more efficient in the next five to 10 years
  • And more!

Tune in now to get David’s takeaways from the Global Property Market Conference and the annual Toronto Real Estate Forum.

Resources: Canadian Real Estate ForumsA View From the North: Takeaways from the Global Property Market Conference and the Annual Toronto Real Estate Forum

TAGS: News
