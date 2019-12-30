NREI's Common Area, Episode 25

In the final episode of NREI's Common Area podcast for 2019, David Bodamer recaps the commercial real estate industry’s biggest stories of the year. Get ready for an episode that’s full of notable and newsworthy 2019 topics, like the implosion of WeWork and the shakeout in the retail space caused by the shift to direct-to-consumer sales.

In this episode, you will learn:

About WeWork’s current state of affairs

How the direct-to-consumer trend has affected the industrial sector

A new meaning of “diversification” for commercial investors

About the different manifestations of diversification in 2019

And more!

Tune in now to get the top CRE stories of 2019!