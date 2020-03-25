Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area, Episode 31

David Bodamer recorded from home to bring you updates on how the real estate industry is responding to the COVID-19 situation.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is recording safely from home to bring you updates on how the real estate industry is responding to the COVID-19 situation, who is thriving, and who is struggling.

In this episode, you will learn: 

  • Which sectors of the market are struggling and which ones are in need of human power to keep the supply chain moving
  • How the government is working to support businesses
  • Advice to anyone who is considering investing in real estate right now
  • And more!

Tune in now to get the latest updates on how the CRE industry is faring in the midst of COVID-19.

 

