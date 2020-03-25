NREI's Common Area, Episode 31

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is recording safely from home to bring you updates on how the real estate industry is responding to the COVID-19 situation, who is thriving, and who is struggling.

In this episode, you will learn:

Which sectors of the market are struggling and which ones are in need of human power to keep the supply chain moving

How the government is working to support businesses

Advice to anyone who is considering investing in real estate right now

And more!

Tune in now to get the latest updates on how the CRE industry is faring in the midst of COVID-19.