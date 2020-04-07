Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area, Episode 32

David Bodamer speaks with Adam Hooper, the founder and CEO of RealCrowd.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer speaks with Adam Hooper, the founder and CEO of RealCrowd. RealCrowd is a digital marketplace for real estate managers that are looking to raise capital from accredited investors. Together, they discuss the impact that COVID-19 is having on commercial real estate, which was in a fairly strong position prior to the pandemic.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • At what point the commercial real estate markets will start to feel the effects of this pandemic and how far-reaching those effects will be
  • Ways the government is assisting the CRE industry and whether it will be enough
  • What the future might hold for the office-space sector
  • And more!

Tune in now to get the latest scoop on how CRE is faring during this unprecedented time.

 

 

 

 

