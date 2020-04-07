NREI's Common Area, Episode 32

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer speaks with Adam Hooper, the founder and CEO of RealCrowd. RealCrowd is a digital marketplace for real estate managers that are looking to raise capital from accredited investors. Together, they discuss the impact that COVID-19 is having on commercial real estate, which was in a fairly strong position prior to the pandemic.

In this episode, you will learn:

At what point the commercial real estate markets will start to feel the effects of this pandemic and how far-reaching those effects will be

Ways the government is assisting the CRE industry and whether it will be enough

What the future might hold for the office-space sector

And more!

Tune in now to get the latest scoop on how CRE is faring during this unprecedented time.