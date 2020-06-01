Skip navigation
Menu
Coronavirus - COVID 19
Finance & Investment>Investment

NREI's Common Area: Episode 36

David Bodamer talks to Adam Gower, the founder of Gowercrowd, a crowdfunding resource for real estate developers.

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer talks to Adam Gower, the founder of Gowercrowd, a crowdfunding resource for real estate developers.

Together, they discuss why it’s time for investors to consider distressed real estate, examples of adaptive reuse on commercial properties, and other ways that COVID-19 is shaking up commercial real estate. 

In this episode, you will learn: 

  • How Gowercrowd is helping its clients during COVID-19
  • Why now is the time to be looking for distressed real estate opportunities
  • Why June 1st is an important date for the real estate market
  • Why working remotely does not have to mean working from home
  • And more!

Tune in for insight into how COVID-19 is changing the commercial real estate market. 

 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related