NREI's Common Area: Episode 36

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer talks to Adam Gower, the founder of Gowercrowd, a crowdfunding resource for real estate developers.

Together, they discuss why it’s time for investors to consider distressed real estate, examples of adaptive reuse on commercial properties, and other ways that COVID-19 is shaking up commercial real estate.

In this episode, you will learn:

How Gowercrowd is helping its clients during COVID-19

Why now is the time to be looking for distressed real estate opportunities

Why June 1st is an important date for the real estate market

Why working remotely does not have to mean working from home

And more!

Tune in for insight into how COVID-19 is changing the commercial real estate market.