Finance & Investment>Investment

NREI's Common Area: Highlights From CBRE’s Market Outlook 2021

Richard Barkham, CBRE chief global economist and head of America’s research, comes on the pod to discuss how next year might unfold for the CRE industry.

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer discusses the recent CBRE Market Outlook 2021 report with the Richard Barkham, the firm's chief global economist and head of America’s research. 

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How commercial real estate’s recovery looks for 2021 across property types
  • What the return-to-office scenario will look like given the recent promising news on vaccines
  • How much of a flight to suburbs is occurring and what that means for different industry sectors
  • What this means for investors looking to make deals in the coming year

Tune in now to get all the highlights from the CBRE Market Outlook 2021 report. 

 

 

 

TAGS: Coronavirus - COVID-19 News Industrial Hotel Retail
