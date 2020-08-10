Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area: A Midyear Overview of the CRE Industry

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer shares highlights from NREI's Midyear Market Trends and Outlook supplement and CBRE's Midyear Market report.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • The highest in-demand CRE space for 2020
  • How mall landlords will utilize the vacant space left by stores closing 
  • The projections for the office sector
  • Whether there will still be a need for off-campus student housing in light of COVID-19
  • And more!

Tune in now for a recap on how a transformative year will leave its mark on the commercial real estate sector in the future.

 

TAGS: News Retail Multifamily Alternative Properties Office
