Seven CRE Economists Offer Their Advice and Predictions for the Sector

While there are still a lot of unknowns about how the pandemic will play out, we talked to seven commercial real estate economists about their views on the future of the industry.

As we move into the summer months, there are still a lot of unknowns around how the COVID-19 pandemic will play out, including how much worse the first wave of infections is going to get, whether there will be a second wave in the fall and how soon we might expect some type of vaccine or effective treatment. But with the full understanding that predictions about the future are not an exact science, especially in times of crisis, we asked seven commercial real estate executives with backgrounds in research and economics to offer their outlooks on what the current situation might mean for real estate investors.

In the following slides, they share their predictions and advice for commercial real estate insiders.