Seven CRE Economists Offer Their Predictions for 2020

We asked seven economists and researchers about their 2020 predictions for the U.S. commercial real estate market.

As we get ready to greet another year, NREI asked seven industry economists and researchers about their predictions for 2020. For the most part, they expect the U.S. commercial real estate market to remain stable, bolstered by strong employment, positive consumer sentiment and low interest rates. But some experts we interviewed caution against political headwinds and a potential global slowdown.

