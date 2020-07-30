The Top 10 CRE Buyers and Sellers in the First Half of 2020

While many investors stayed on the sidelines as the pandemic disrupted the market, some still went ahead with new deals.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted the investment sales market, some commercial properties still traded hands in the first half of 2020. And certain companies have been on the front lines of acquisitions, not surprisingly focusing on more pandemic-resistant asset classes, including industrial and single-family rentals.

In addition, several firms closed on large portfolio transactions announced earlier in the cycle, instead of cancelling them. Some companies have also been actively completing dispositions.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 buyers and top 10 sellers of U.S. commercial real estate in the first half of the year, based on rankings from data firm Real Capital Analytics.