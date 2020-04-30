What Working from Home Looks Like for CRE Pros

We asked NREI readers to show us what working from home really looks like. Here are the photos they sent.

As most of the country remains under shelter-in-place orders, the commercial real estate industry has been no different. We asked industry members to send us photos of what their new professional lives looked like. Turns out working from home requires some of the same skills as working in an office--from learning to tolerate your desk neighbors' puzzling quirks to showing up for team meetings to finding outfits that look both polished and comfortable. In the following slides, we show how readers are approaching those issues.

If you would like to be added to this gallery, please email a photo to [email protected].