NREI's Common Area: Episode 29

In this episode of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer speaks with Adam Schwartz, the senior managing director at Walker & Dunlop, about Walker & Dunlop’s recent acquisition of AKS Capital Partners, a New York City-based capital markets advisory shop.

Adam and his three partners had only begun AKS Capital Partners in the summer of 2019 after breaking away from JLL. But their knowledge and expertise quickly made them a sought-after commodity in the New York capital markets space. Scwartz discusses why the deal made sense for both parties, the state of the New York financing scene and more.

In this episode, you will learn:

Why Adam believes it made sense to sell AKS to Walker & Dunlop

Why communication is the key to Walker & Dunlop’s success

How the core team of AKS works together to make each other better

What impact new rent regulation will have on multifamily lending

