Trump Is Said to Plan Memo Wednesday on Fannie-Freddie Overhaul

The memo on the overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could be signed as soon as today.

(Bloomberg)—President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memo on an overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as soon as Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Trump administration’s push to free Fannie and Freddie from federal control will likely start with the White House calling on the Treasury Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to put forth ideas for a legislative and regulatory overhaul of the housing-finance giants, people familiar with the matter have said.

The move would be the culmination of months of meetings among administration officials on what to do about Fannie and Freddie.

