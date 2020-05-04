NREI's Common Area, Episode 34

In this episode of NREI's Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is recording safely from his Brooklyn home, as his guest, Bob Atkins, principal of the Atkins Cos., dials in from New Jersey.

Atkins discusses what he's learned from operating his company's medical office portfolio in the COVID-19 era.

In this episode, you will learn:

What changes have been made to Atkins' medical office portfolio

How the firm's tenants have been affected by COVID-19 and how they’re adapting

Whether there are still deals to be made in the industry

Where Atkins sees the future of medical office space heading

And more!

Tune in now.