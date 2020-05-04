Skip navigation
Coronavirus - COVID 19
Alternative Properties>Medical Office

NREI's Common Area, Episode 34

Bob Atkins, principal of the Atkins Cos., discusses what he's learned from operating his company's medical office portfolio in the COVID-19 era.

In this episode of NREI's Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer is recording safely from his Brooklyn home, as his guest, Bob Atkins, principal of the Atkins Cos., dials in from New Jersey.

Atkins discusses what he's learned from operating his company's medical office portfolio in the COVID-19 era. 

In this episode, you will learn:

  • What changes have been made to Atkins' medical office portfolio
  • How the firm's tenants have been affected by COVID-19 and how they’re adapting
  • Whether there are still deals to be made in the industry
  • Where Atkins sees the future of medical office space heading
  • And more!

Tune in now.

 

